LAURINBURG —For the ninth year, St. Andrews University will host a basketball camp open to ages 7 through 18 from June 17-19.

Directed by Knights head basketball coach Randy Hernandez, the camp will offer various activities to develop and improve basketball skills, while offering techniques for conditioning, passing, shooting, attacking, blocking and dribbling. Campers will also have the opportunity to use their skills in game situations with competitions offered at various levels.

About the director

Hernandez is a native of Bronx, New York, and is the head Basketball coach at St. Andrews University. Hernandez graduated from Richmond Community College with an Associate’s Degree in business administration in 2008. Hernandez continued to work towards his Bachelor’s Degree while coaching at SAU and earned a BA in Sports and Recreation at St. Andrews in 2009.

Hernandez finished his master’s degree in physical education at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Hernandez enters his Tenth year on the St. Andrews Athletics Staff but his fourth as the head men’s basketball coach after being named head coach in March of 2015. Coach Hernandez has also served as an assistant coach for the women’s basketball team, 2008-2011, the assistant coach of the women’s soccer team from 2010-2012, and as the interim head coach of the women’s soccer team for the spring 2010 semester.

Participation requirements

The Basketball camps will be held at St. Andrews University Gymnasium, located at 1700 Dogwood Mile in Laurinburg. The cost to participate for a full day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. is $200 per player. Campers can register and pay onsite at the door.

Campers are asked to wear appropriate basketball apparel and should bring a water bottle. All participants will receive a camp T-shirt, and ages 14-17 will receive a college questionnaire.

St. Andrews University Basketball Camp participants must have their own medical coverage. The camp provides additional coverage only after the camper’s insurance policy has been utilized.