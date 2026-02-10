Scots sophomore Nazire’ Campbell (10) drives hard to the basket during Scotland High’s game with Gray’s Creek on Feb. 9, 2026.

LAURINBURG — Senior Zaymon Gibson scored 14 points as the Fighting Scots boys basketball team earned their second win in a row, defeating the Gray’s Creek Bears, 59-54, Monday to improve their record to 10-10.

Sophomores Kam Prince scored 11 points, while Nazire’ Campbell contributed 10. Junior Collin Hill added eight points and 16 rebounds. The Scots pulled away from the Bears in the final moments of the fourth quarter, thanks to clutch free throws from Prince and Campbell down the stretch.

“We knew everything wasn’t going to go our way,” head coach Jarvis Cobb said after the win. “At the beginning of the game we didn’t make free throws or grab rebounds; in the clutch, we did both.”

“I love this team; they don’t quit. We’ve preached whenever your number is called, be ready. And Kam [Prince] usually starts, comes off the bench and was huge for this victory.”

The Scots shot 41% from the field and significantly improved at the free-throw line in the second half, sinking 13 out of 18. Scotland never trailed throughout the game in a hard-fought final home game of the season.

Scotland (10-10) will begin a four-game road trip to close out the season. They will hit the road Tuesday to face the Lumberton Pirates at 7:30 p.m.

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at [email protected] or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on Facebook @Travis Petty Jr.