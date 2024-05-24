HAMLET — Richmond Community College has released its honor lists for the 2024 Spring Semester which includes nearly 60 students from Scotland County.

The President’s List identifies students who earn an “A” in all courses and have a 4.0 grade point average while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses. The Dean’s List identifies students who attain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 with no grade lower than a “B” while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses.

President’s List

Scotland students who made the President’s list include: Garrett Adams, Janiyah Baker, Christopher Boone, Stephen Currie, Zachary Frye, Emily Gorden, Keziah Harrington, Pia Hartley, Amber Jones, Alexus Lee, Braxton Lett, Jolia Maiden, Jaedyn Millisock, Naiade Morales, Kyle Nguyen, Sarah Odom, Dev Patel, Shellie Powell, Jacquelyn Rankin, Lauren Smith, Sherrina Smith, Torilynn Stone, Kenly Wilkes and Bethany York.

Dean’s List

Scotland students who made the Dean’s list include: Danielle Armstrong, Torrie Bailey, Jaylan Ballard, Gregory Barker, Samantha Barnes, Bailey Brink, Katie Campbell, Kile Chavis, Micah Cheek, Landon Coughenour, Elisha Dockery, Kristy Driggers, Madison Gentry, Gabriel Jacquez, Hayden Jenicek, Brianna Lovell, Magaline McCormick, Angel McLean, Shanin Medina, Jenna Nowland, Idiah Pearson, Madison Simms, Amari Singletary-Bell, Emerie Snuggs, Emma Stubbs, Evan Tetreault, Tia Townsend, Isabella Trujillo, Savanna Tunstall, Alaiya Wall, Jaeden Williams, Jacqueline Wilson, Colby Woodard a Congyeng and Xiong.