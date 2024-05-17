LAURINBURG — Again, Scotland County Schools has been designated the Purple Start Award for its support to military-connected students.

The school district was among 26 other districts throughout the state to earn the recognition. Representatives from the SCS traveled to Raleigh where they were presented with a plaque.

“This is the second year in a row that we’ve been a Purple Star District,” said Meredith Bounds, the Public Relations director for Scotland County Schools.

This week, the schools that make up the district were recognized during a SCS Board of Education meeting.

In 2019, The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction launched the Purple Star Award Designation initiative to recognize the state’s strong military presence and its support for military families. The Purple Star designation is awarded to schools that demonstrate military-friendly practices and a commitment to military students and families.