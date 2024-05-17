LAURINBURG — Scotland High School’s Beta Club recently held a car show on campus to help raise funds for their trip to nationals in Savannah, Georgia.

The car show was a success raising over $800.

Many people came out to show off their vehicles and support the students. Every car enthusiast had something to look at and enjoy, from rat Rods to Modern. The event was unique as the students were the judges, allowing a different dynamic than most events.

Brad Hewett was the “big winner” of the day who took home the “Best in Show” title for his truck.

“Beta would like to thank everyone who came out to support them in this endeavor and let them know we will be having this event again next year,” said Scotland High Beta Club advisor Joe Graves. “If everything goes as planned it will be the Saturday before Mother’s Day, and we look forward to seeing you there.”

Anyone interested in competing next year can reach Graves via email at [email protected].