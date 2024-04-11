CHERAW, S.C. — Scotland Beta Club Advisor Joe Graves recently served as the keynote speaker at the Cheraw High School Beta induction.

Scotland Beta has ties to Cheraw through Lisa Evans, who was the charter founder of Scotland Beta before she transitioned to South Carolina.

Graves mentioned in his speech that he owes his Beta career to her.

“She roped me into Beta years ago. I was told it would be easy and all I had to do was watch a few kids,” Graves said.

Graves spoke about how students have to make their own choices and how Beta is a stepping stone to success in anything they choose to do.

“You all have a chance to become anything you want and you have a support system to help you do just that,” Graves said in closing of speech. “When you become a beta you become one for life. You each made a decision to be here today to give back to your community to strive for excellence in all you do. I hope you all pave your own path and become the best of whatever you set your minds to.

“Rather that be college, a career or military, you have a blank canvas to paint away.”