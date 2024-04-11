LAURINBURG — The Arts Council of Scotland County (ACSC) continued its Artist of the Month series in March and April with an exhibit featuring the art of quilting.

The featured quilters are Kathy Bolton Anderson, Debby Hammer, Shannon Newton and Laurene Stubbs.

Bolton Anderson said she fell in love with quilts as a child, “…due to the texture that is created when two pieces of fabric are sewn together with batting in between to add warmth.” The quilter said she learned to appreciate the artistry that went into a quilt when she was a teenager reading “Country Living” magazine and noticed all the quilts included in their issues. She pieced her first quilt at the age of 29.

“I don’t ever plan to stop making quilts,” Anderson said.

Hammer is somewhat new to quilting, having taken it up after retirement from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 2019. When COVID-19 hit in 2020, Hammer started making masks for friends and family. When masks became more available, she decided to explore other sewing projects and became intrigued with quilting.

Hammer watched YouTube videos to learn the basics and enjoyed it so much, that she joined the Sandhill’s Quilter’s guild in Moore County to learn more. She said the process of quilting can put her in a meditative state by working with beautiful fabrics and creating something unique.

Newton became a fan of quilting as a child when she and her grandmother visited quilt shops in the mountains of Virginia. She didn’t start sewing her quilts until the 1980s when she took a quilt in a day class. Back then, life often got in the way of her hobby, but now that she’s retired, she has picked it up again.

“I joined the Hoke County Quilt Club and have been enjoying making donation quilts,” Newton said.

Laurene Stubbs says all her quilts are done on her 1997 sewing machine mostly from patterns in the “Fons and Porter Love Quilting” magazine. “I enjoy the fiber arts,” she says.

Saturday is the last day to view the exhibit from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.