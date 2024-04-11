CHERAW, S.C. — McLeod Health has announced plans to build a new hospital in Cheraw. The $45 million facility will be constructed on the current McLeod Health Cheraw property and replace the current building, which was built in 1980.

Plans for the new facility will be to grow around the existing Emergency Department, Radiology and possibly more retained facilities with new construction to be determined. A recent Bed Need Analysis for Cheraw indicated a market need for at least 35 inpatient beds[3].

As McLeod Health Cheraw, McLeod assumed operation of the Chesterfield General Hospital in 2015, leasing it from the owner to serve Chesterfield, Marlboro and surrounding counties. McLeod plans to purchase the existing hospital and property for $5.8 million. Construction on the new hospital should begin in 2024-2025.

“A new building will reinforce McLeod’s commitment to our patients and caregivers,” stated McLeod Health CEO Donna Isgett. “The new facility reinforces McLeod Health Cheraw as the model and destination for inpatient acute care and outpatient services in the region.”

“This reinvestment in the community continues to create a system for delivery of high-quality healthcare in Chesterfield and Marlboro counties,” according to McLeod Health Cheraw CEO Bren Lowe.

The new facility supports expansion of surgery, orthopedics and other specialties with recruiting planned to attract additional surgeons, specialists and primary care physicians.

A new building along with the expectation of more technology and specialists will raise the McLeod Health Cheraw top-of-mind awareness and credibility among patients.