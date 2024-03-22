PEMBROKE —The deadline to return applications for the Lumbee Cords of Honor Ceremony is April 5.

On April 25, the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina will honor all Lumbee high school and college students, who are potential 2024 graduates in the Lumbee Cords of Honor Ceremony. Applications are now being accepted for graduates to apply.

These cords comprise the colors of the Lumbee Tribal Seal and the Medicine Wheel. This symbolism represents the four directions, four seasons as well as our sacred path in life.

The application, available at lumbeetribe.com, must be fully completed, signed by a school counselor or college advisor, and returned by April 5 by 5 p.m. to the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. Email or hand deliver applications to the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. Housing Complex at 6984 NC Hwy 711 West in Pembroke. (Attn: Cords of Honor) or [email protected]. Students must be actively enrolled.

For Enrollment Office information, contact via phone at 910-668-6099 or 910-521-7861; or email the Enrollment Office at [email protected]

Students that graduate(d) in Fall 2023, Spring 2024, and Fall 2024 may apply for a Cord of Honor. Due to the limited seating available, this will be a ticketed event and graduates must RSVP to attend. Each graduate may bring two guests and show their tickets at the door to be scanned