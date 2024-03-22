MAXTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Maxton man wanted in connection to a 2022 homicide investigation.

Timothy Earl Smith Jr., 28, of Maxton, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to information released by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, July 24, 2022 at approximately 1:43 p.m., RCSO deputies responded to McCallum Road near Maxton in reference to an individual inside of his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Kendrick Shane Locklear, 26, of Maxton, was later found deceased upon the arrival of the deputies.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.