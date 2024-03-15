All parking for the Run with the Knights 24-Hour Ultra will be on the Scotia Village side of the St. Andrews University. Dogwood Mile will be closed off to traffic as well as fishing beginning March 22 and will open back up by noon on March 24.

LAURINBURG — How many laps can one complete in 24 hours for a good cause?

The Scotland County Habitat For Humanity seeks to assist in the quest of answering that question with its second annual Run with the Knights 24-Hour Ultra, a marathon event that allows participants to complete however many laps they wish on a 1.2-mile course in 24 hours.

Set at the St. Andrews University campus, the Ultra begins at 8 a.m. March 23 and ends at 8 a.m. on March 24.

“You don’t see many events such as this in our area as well as surrounding areas,” said Habitat For Humanity Executive Director Chris Carpenter. “Last year was our first year and much to our excitement, it was a major success.”

In its second year, the nonprofit housing organization seeks to surpass expectations. Upwards of 300 are expected to attend the event.

“After last year’s event I made the statement that I felt we could see up to 500 people attend by our fifth year,” Carpenter said. “However, I now believe that we are ahead of schedule and could possibly see those numbers way before then.

“I believe one major reason for this is due to it being a 24-hour event and we really wanted to make it so any and everyone could participate,” continued Carpenter. “Whether you are a beginner or working for bigger goals, whether you walk or run, this event is for you.”

The event’s draw goes beyond Scotland County’s boundaries. According to Carpenter, participants from 15 different states are expected to take part in the Ultra, which will make for a positive economic impact.

“All of our runners coming from out of town will need somewhere to stay,” Carpenter said. “Many of those bring their families and in turn end up renting hotel rooms for the entire weekend which helps our local lodgings as well as local restaurants.”

While the run is the main event, there will be many other attractions for others to experience while they are in attendance.

“I want to emphasize while yes everything is set up around the run, we really wanted to ensure we had things for everyone to enjoy while they are on site,” Carpenter said. “This year we have three bands performing, four food trucks and did I mention we even have a beer tent this year?”

It is free to view the concert and race. Food and beverage prices will vary by vendor.

“We really wanted to make this concert something everyone can come and take part in,” Carpenter said. “This is one way we can give back to the community and allow them to really come out, see and enjoy the beautiful campus that is St. Andrews University.

The behind-the-scenes planning for the event has made for an opportunity for outreach with the university’s students.

“Myself and Nicki Bullard, our community outreach coordinator, went out and spoke with an event planning class and now they have been involved in the process of setting things up and helping us get ready,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter was also able to coordinate a collaboration with the university’s nursing program, Scotland Memorial Foundation and Scotland Health Care Systems to assist with their Health and Wellness tent which will also be onsite during the event. According to Carpenter, not only will the students be able to be a part of the event and practice their skills, they will also be able to apply their time at the tent to their required clinical hours for class.

The habitat crew is already anticipating next year’s Run With The Knights event and registration for it will open in July.

“I urge those interested in signing up to start looking to all of our social media sites at the beginning of July,” Carpenter said. “I really also want to say thank you to everyone who takes part in this year’s as well as future years’ events. This event really helps us to broaden our reach throughout the community and continue to do good and help those in our community.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

March 23

— 8 a.m.: The race begins

— 10 a.m. to noon: Free Health and Wellness Tent

— Noon to 6:30 p.m.: Food vendors and Beer Tent are available

— Noon to 2 p.m.: Oreo begins the entertainment for the day.

— 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Erik Hawks & Hard Luck take the stage

— 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: The Sand Band performs

March 24

8 a.m.: The event ends

All parking will be on the Scotia Village side of the campus. Dogwood Mile will be closed off to traffic as well as fishing beginning March 22 and will open back up by noon on March 24.

For more information on the event, visit www.runwiththeknights.com. For more information on how to assist Habitat For Humanity of Scotland County in its outreach to the community, call 910-276-3395.

“Another way residents can help out our efforts, whether they can attend or not, is to continue donating to the Restore as well as remembering to come in shop around and see what we have in the store,” Carpenter said. “We are always taking donations and we can even come pick the larger donations up if you are unable to bring them yourself.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected].