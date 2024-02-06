Some of the breakout sessions at the Scotland Memorial Foundation Women’s Health Event included a Zumba class, healthy lifestyles, CPR, and more.

LAURINBURG — Around 90 women gathered at St. Andrews University on Saturday for the first Scotland Memorial Foundation Women’s Health Event since 2019.

The Liberal Arts building at SAU was filled with women wanting to learn more about the different ways to stay healthy during the Healthy TogetHER event.

“This is an annual event but we haven’t been able to have it since 2019 due to COVID-19,” Scotland Memorial Foundation Executive Director Misty McMillan. “In the past, there were usually about 100 women who would attend and this year we are around 90 registered so we feel we built it back up already.”

The women in attendance got to speak to around 25 vendors from both the hospital system and the community before attending breakout sessions.

“We want the focus of this event to be all about women and we wanted to be able to provide an opportunity for them to learn all about their health,” McMillan said. “Everyone has been excited to have this event back even with the changes we’re doing. In years past when we did hold this event in Laurinburg it would be at the First United Methodist Church and while we liked having it there, having it here at St. Andrews provides us with more space to continue to grow this event.”

The women also got to have a panel discussion with several Scotland Health Care System physicians including Dr. Moneika Murphy, Dr. Jennifer Isenhour, Dr. Ashleigh Freeman and Dr. Shelly Lowery.

“It’s National Women Physicians Day so I wanted to make sure that our community has strong women physicians here to help them improve their health,” Isenhour said Saturday. “I think it’s important that our communities see everything our hospital has to offer them to improve their health and to know we are here for them.”

Murphy added she enjoys being involved in the community which was one of the reasons she went into medicine.

“It’s very important for women in our community to understand the importance of taking care of themselves,” Murphy said. “This event is a little bit more relaxed and allows them to ask them they might not feel comfortable to ask during their appointments or might not have time to ask. It’s good to see other people in the community to motivate and inspire each other.”

The women ended the day with keynote speaker Kacey Johnson who was a survivor of the 1999 Columbine High School Shooting.

For more information about the Foundation call the Foundation Office at 910-291-7551 or visit www.scotlandmemorialfoundation.org.