LAURINBURG — Offensive lineman Jake Clemmons has only played high school football for two years.

In that span, though, he became one of Scotland’s best overall players — landing him a scholarship to play NCAA Division I college football.

Clemmons signed with Elon University Monday afternoon in a ceremony held at Scotland.

“It means a lot, especially with my family and friends and coaches here,” Clemmons said. “I felt like Elon was home after my official visit. I loved the coaches, the school and the players. For me, I knew going to Elon, I would get a great education and be coached by great coaches. Also, I wouldn’t be too far from home.”

The 6-foot-6 Clemmons started at right tackle on the offensive line for the Scots in 2023 and was selected to the All-Sandhills Athletic Conference team.

“He’s the type because he does have the God-given ability; there’s no telling where football could take him,” Scotland football coach Richard Bailey said. “So, I’m very proud of him and happy for his family.”

Clemmons played football in middle school but left the game before joining Scotland’s football team before his junior year.

“I got tired of people out there having fun, and I’d have to pay $8 to get in,” Clemmons said. “So, might as well have fun and go play it for free.”

With hard work and the right mindset, Bailey said Clemmons could earn a college football scholarship by the end of his senior year.

“I was able to speak with his family and said, look, if he does what I ask him to do over the next two years, he’s going to have the measurables that people look for, and it’s going to pay off for him if he’s willing to work,” Bailey said. “And he came in, first year, didn’t hardly play at all because he was just learning how to play. And it takes a while to learn how to play football, especially (offensive) line. But he worked hard in the weight room, worked hard in the season, and then for him to come in this year, have a great senior year, be a part of a great offensive line that we had this year … it was really rewarding to see Jake get a scholarship, and especially these days; scholarships are hard to come by.”

“I feel like I deserved it,” Clemmons said. “I’ve worked my butt off all offseason. But the thing was, I wasn’t promised none of this. And Coach Bailey told me if I worked my butt off, good things would happen.”

Clemmons also held offers from St. Andrews, Catawba and Lenoir-Rhyne.

Elon football’s 2024 season begins on Aug. 30 at Duke.

