LAURINBURG — Several events are scheduled Monday to commemorate the life and legacy of civil rights activities, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday in the United States marking the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. It is observed on the third Monday of January each year. Born in 1929, King’s actual birthday is Jan. 15.

The Scotland County Branch NAACP will hold a march and service to honor King.

Lineup for the MLK March will begin at 11 a.m. at the Badcock Home Furniture and More store, at 417 Atkinson St. in Laurinburg. The march will conclude at the Birght Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, where Pastor Nathaniel Cox will serve as the keynote speaker. That event will begin at noon.

Scotland Youth Development in collaboration with St. Andrews University will hold an MLK Day of Service from 1 to 3 p.m. at 201 S. Atkinson St. Laurinburg.

Later that day beginning at 6 p.m., Scotland Youth Development will present a Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration: Democracy on the Ballot. Held in the St. Andrews University Avinger Auditorium, the event will feature Demetrius Haddock, the board chair of River Jordan Council on African American Heritage as well as a special guest choir.