LAURINBURG — The Arts Council of Scotland County (ACSC) has a new endeavor for the new year. They have decided to showcase a different local artist every month.

The intent is to support local artists and allow citizens to experience art from a variety of genres.

The series opened Thursday featuring artist Marcus Dunn. Dunn, a Pembroke native who is part Tuscaroran, is a painter whose works focus primarily on Native American life and people. He describes his style as realism with a little abstract. His work is haunting and poignant as he specifically uses it to illustrate the effects of forced assimilation on Native youth. It’s a story he doesn’t want people to forget.

“The 20th century Indian boarding schools resulted in Native youth being forcibly removed from their people and their culture. They were put in a foreign situation and displaced of their identities all in the name of cultural assimilation,” he said.

Dunn started drawing as a young boy. He credits his older brother, who used to love drawing, and comic books for his initial interest in art. As he got older, he was also inspired by renowned artists like Da Vinci and Michelangelo. He took up painting when he was in art school.

His art education includes Skowhegan School of Sculpture and Painting, a B.F.A. in Studio Art from the Institute of American Indian Arts, and an M.F.A. in painting from the Savannah College of Art and Design.

In addition to painting, Dunn also teaches Art at Richmond Community College.

Anyone interested in being featured as Artist of the Month should contact the Arts Council of Scotland County at 910-277-3599.

“We want to include many genres of art. We’d love to have sculptors, quilters, pottery, etc. The artist can sell pieces. It’s good exposure for them,” Director Olivia Fitzgerald said.

For future Artist of the Month info, check the website scotlandsacs.org or Facebook.