LAURINBURG — The potential for inclement weather has prompted the Scotland County Schools district to adjust its regular scheduled hours.

All Scotland County Schools and district offices will release on the Early Release Schedule for students and staff on Tuesday due to the potential for severe weather, the district spokesperson announced via social media Monday. All after-school activities for Tuesday will be canceled.

Additionally, schools will operate on a two-hour delay for students on Wednesday, due to the possibility of flooding and damage from high winds.

“Staff should report to school at their regular time pending they can safely do so,” the social media post read.

The Early Release Schedule is as follows:

Elementary: 8 to 11 a.m.

Middle: 8:30 a.m. to noon

Scotland High School: 7:40 to 11 a.m.

Shaw Academy: 8:30 a.m. to noon

SEarCH: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Two-Hour Delay Schedule is as follows:

Elementary: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Middle: 10:30 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

Scotland High School: 9:40 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.

Shaw Academy: 10:30 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

SEarCH: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.