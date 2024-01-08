Scotland volleyball player Reagan Malpass (furthest left on bottom row) helped the Sandhills Lighting 17U volleyball team win its first regional tournament in Greenville on Saturday. The team consists of players from Overhills, Pinecrest, Purnell Swett, Hoke County, Gray’s Creek, Northwood Temple Academy and Scotland, They went 3-0 in pool play, defeating Carolina Power, N.C. Coastal and RAVC 17. The Sandhills Lighting then defeated Firecracker 17 Red in the semifinals before beating Stanley Extreme 17U for the championship.