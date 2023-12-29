Each of the businesses within Laurinburg’s social district will have a window sticker saying if they allow alcoholic beverages inside.

LAURINBURG —Those looking to spend a buck around downtown Laurinburg can now bring alcoholic beverages with them on their shopping if purchased from Railroad Bar and Grill.

Throughout downtown signs now are out showing the social district boundaries, each stating you are entering and exiting the district.

“Each of the businesses within the district will have a window sticker saying if they allow social district beverages inside,” said Community Development Director Walker McCoy. “A green sticker would mean beverages are welcome and a red sticker would mean beverages are not allowed. Blue stickers designate approved locations to purchase beverages … no outside beverages are allowed Drinks must be purchased from a licensed establishment and be in the approved cups with the Social District logo and the logo of the serving establishment. The cups are not to be refilled.”

Laurinburg is now one of the just over 20 municipalities in the state that have added the social district after Gov. Roy Cooper clarified a state law last year to include guidance on social districts. Large cities such as Charlotte and Raleigh were one of the first to begin the social district but smaller communities such as Albermarle, Oxford, Selma, and Youngsville have already established a district as well.

“Other communities have seen an increase in foot traffic within their social district,” McCoy said. “It can also be used for encouraging business growth with new businesses looking to participate in this opportunity, which is the goal for downtown Laurinburg.”

The social district does have specific hours for those wishing to enjoy taking a walk downtown with their beverages, running Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday noon to 10 p.m.

Since the signs went up before Christmas, those attending the last downtown Sip and Shop of the year on Dec. 22 were able to partake in getting a drink before browsing the shops that allow beverages.

“The Sip n’ Shop went well and there were lots of people downtown,” McCoy said. “The businesses that I spoke with were very busy. I saw a few people with the social district cups walking around. I think more people will take advantage of the option once they learn more about it.”

McCoy added anyone who wants to learn more about the social district can visit downtown.laurinburg.org or there is a QR code on the signs in downtown that will take people to the website as well. People can also call the community development office at 910-276-8324.