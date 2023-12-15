LAURINBURG — December is usually a short month for Scotland County Schools due to the holiday break.

However, several students at Carver Middle School have gone above and beyond with their time and efforts. Two school organizations, the Blue Blazers and Students Against Violence Everywhere (S.A.V.E) have embraced the true spirit of the season by supporting Scotland Regional Hospice through their respective community service campaigns.

As part of their annual 13 Days of Kindness campaign, the S.A.V.E. Club led by school counselor Emily Smith, undertook the task of creating handmade Christmas cards for hospice patients. Recognizing that most hospice patients are cared for in the place they call home, the nurses, social workers, and aides from Scotland Regional Hospice will personally deliver these cards during their visits next week.

The Blue Blazers, a mentor program created in 2014 to guide and encourage young men to grow to be gentlemen and leaders, took on the responsibility of purchasing and collecting snack food items for the patients and families being served by Scotland Regional Hospice. Led by school administrator and coach James McLean, the students donated chips, snack cakes, sodas and many other goodies for the hospice families to enjoy. The snacks will be used in the gathering areas at Morrison Manor, the inpatient facility of Scotland Regional Hospice, providing an additional source of comfort and compassion for families during their time spent with their loved ones.

“The significance of these acts of kindness cannot be understated,” shared Deon Cranford, Scotland Regional Hospice director of public relations. “Our organization’s success is immensely impacted by community support and volunteers, but the direct emotional benefit to these families, especially when it comes from our youth, aligns perfectly with our mission to improve the quality of life for others. During the last few years, the students and staff at Carver Middle School have shown unwavering compassion and empathy towards our organization and the families it serves and it’s such a blessing to see so many young people getting involved.”

In 2023, clubs and organizations from 13 different schools in six different counties have participated in various patient, family and community care projects for or with Scotland Regional Hospice. Their efforts go a long way towards improving the quality of life for the terminally ill and their families. For more information on volunteer and donation opportunities, please call 910-276-7176.