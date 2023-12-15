LAURINBURG — Scotland Regional Hospice was recognized by Relay For Life of Scotland County as the top fundraiser for the 2023 campaign.

The event, which raises money for the American Cancer Society, is held annually in the fall in Laurinburg and Scotland Regional Hospice is one of the front-runners of the fundraising efforts each year collecting the top fundraiser award for two years straight and the top fundraiser by a health care organization award ten times.

At the helm of this outstanding achievement are Bunny Hasty, the hospice’s volunteer coordinator, and Anna McMillan, a devoted volunteer. Together, they led the Hospice Hearts relay team, which played a pivotal role in raising funds for Relay For Life. Through their efforts, the team managed to garner over $12,000 in donations, showcasing their ability to mobilize support within the community.

One of the primary methods employed by the Hospice Hearts team to raise funds is the sale of Business, Memorial, and Honorarium signs. These signs, available for purchase with a $100 donation to Relay For Life, serve a dual purpose. They not only adorn the walking track around Scotland High School’s Pate Stadium during the annual Relay event but also act as a heartfelt tribute to hospice supporters, survivors, and the memory of those who have lost their lives to cancer. The purchase of these signs allows individuals and businesses to both contribute to the cause and publicly demonstrate their dedication to fighting cancer.

The impact of the Hospice Hearts team did not end with their impressive fundraising feat. At the 2023 Relay For Life event, the team’s enthusiasm and camaraderie earned them the Team Spirit award as well. Comprised of staff members, volunteers, and their families, the Hospice Hearts demonstrated exceptional teamwork and spirit throughout the evening. They not only prepared and sold food to attendees, but they also offered unwavering support and encouragement to fellow walkers and cancer survivors.

For more information about volunteering and fundraising efforts at Scotland Regional Hospice, call Hasty at 910-276-7176.