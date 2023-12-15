LAURINBURG — According to a Meta-Gallup survey, nearly one in four people worldwide are experiencing feelings of loneliness.

This Sunday, one local church is addressing this fact for its community.

Beginning at 7 p.m., it will be a Blue Christmas at the First United Methodist Church, located a 101 W. Church St. in Laurinburg. The church is inviting all who have lost loved ones, or who are feeling grief and loneliness to come together “in the presence of God” amid the Christmas season.

Christmas is the time when carols are being sung and there is a general excitement in the air, but this time can also be solemn for some, Rev. Kong Suk Namkung said. Those are who this service is for.

“It’s not only for Christians … The Blue Christmas is for the people who are broken, who are lonely, who have lost their loved ones … They can come and find their comfort and consolation and even they can find the strength that they can identify themselves with one another when we are in assembly together,” Namkung said.

Pastor Namkung joined the church in July and since then, he has seen several members experience the loss of a loved one. This made him think “What would Jesus do?”

“I believe He would come to be with the people who are lonely and who are lost and also who are broken … I believe Christ, our Lord, is right there with us. When we are weeping, I believe Christ weeps with us,” Namkung said.

“As a widow with no family nearby, I know the sorrow of watching happy families experiencing Christmas in ways I cannot. Having a special worship experience aimed at addressing my needs this holiday is a comfort and a blessing,” said Dr. Judy Curtis, a member of the congregation who will take part in the service.

