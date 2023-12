Jennifer McRae, founder of McRae Design, spoke to the Laurinburg Rotary Club on Tuesday. McRae informed the club of how her business evolved from a failed art project to a thriving business that features one-of-a-kind painted pieces of wearable art jewelry. McRae Design was recently named one of the Craft Finalists for Our State Magazine’s Made in NC Awards. www.mcraedesign.com/