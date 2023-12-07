BABSON PARK, Fla. — Nelson Marquez was officially named the new president and CEO of Webber International University of which St. Andrews University is a branch of.

During the Dec. 1 semi-annual meeting of the board of trustees, the trustees unanimously approved the appointment of Marquez effective Dec. 1.

Marquez has served in this position in an interim capacity and has worked with task forces on both campuses to guide the University through a transitional period.

“I am truly honored to be given the opportunity to write new and exciting chapters for Webber and our branch campus, St. Andrews University, side-by-side with its faculty, staff, and students. I believe that the Office of the President exists to serve you, not to be served by you. And I intend to do just that…to be of service to the University’s constituents,” Dr. Marquez said.

The board stated it has “full confidence” in Marquez’s commitment, vision and ability to lead both campuses into a stable and prosperous future. Marquez is expected to share more of his “vision for the success” of Webber and St. Andrews in the coming days and months.

Marquez replaces H. Keith Wade who has served as the university’s president/CEO since 2008.

In a statement, the board and the university communities of Webber in its Florida and North Carolina campuses thanked Wade “for his years of service and wish him well.”