SANFORD — The Scotland Fighting Scots men’s wrestling team won 66-18 against the Southern Lee Cavaliers and lost 66-10 to the Union Pines Vikings in the Sandhills Athletic Conference opening meet for all three teams Wednesday at Southern Lee.

Scotland was awarded six wins by forfeit in the 106, 113, 138, 190, 215, and 285-pound weight classes against Southern Lee. All five of Scotland’s other matches were taken with a pin; Lucius Williams pinned Jason Phelps at 126; Donerio Graham pinned his opponent (listed as unknown) at 132; Anthony Pate pinned Michael Tate-Blanks at 150; Mitchell Davis pinned Jackson Parker at 165; and Kenan Smith pinned Jaylenn Spinks at 175.

Southern Lee won three matches at 120, 144, and 157, all via pinfall.

Against Union Pines, the Scots had just two victories, with Smith winning with a 12-4 major decision over Nathan Maness at 106 and Joshua Stone pinning Chayden Hardy at 285. The Vikings had 13 total wins, with 10 coming by pinfall, one by decision, and one by technical fall.

Scotland hits the mat again when they travel to Piedmont High School in Monroe to wrestle in the Bobby Abernathy Invitational on Saturday.

Lady Scots defeat Union Pines

In its first Sandhills Athletic Conference meet as a sanctioned team, Scotland women’s wrestling won 33-18 over the Union Pines Vikings at Southern Lee High School on Wednesday.

The Lady Scots claimed two wins by pinfall, two by forfeit in the 138 and 185-pound weight classes, and one by a 16-11 decision, with Carmin Moore defeating Abigail Pursley at 145; Scotland’s Caydence Deese pinned Alanna Bloniasz at 126, and Shyanne White pinned Bianca Brooks at 152.

The Vikings prevailed in three matches by pinfall at 114, 120, and 132.

The Lady Scots head to Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines on Saturday to wrestle in the 2023 Lady Patriot Invitational.