LAURINBURG — Tim Ivey will continue to serve as the chairman of the Scotland County Board of Commissioners following a vote from himself and fellow board members that was not unanimous.

During the regularly scheduled December board meeting, Commissioner Bo Frizzell nominated Ivey as chair while Commissioner Clarence McPhatter II nominated Commissioner Darrel B.J. Gibson for the role.

Ivey obtained the majority of the votes with commissioners Frizzell, Ivey, John Alford and Whit Gibson voting for him.

Following the vote, Ivey nominated Darrel B.J. Gibson for the role of vice chair while Alford nominated himself. Again, the vote was 4-3 with himself, Darwin Williams, Ivey, and McPhatter voting in favor of Gibson.