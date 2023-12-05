NOVEMBER FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed 10 inspections of area food service locations during the month of November.

Following are the results of those inspections, including the date of inspection, site, location and final grade. Specific violations are not listed but can be found on the Scotland County Health Department website.

— Nov. 1, Captain D’s Seafood, 95

— Nov. 2, Graham’s Buffet, 94.50

— Nov. 13, Food Lion Meat Market (Aberdeen Road), 98.50

—Nov. 13, Food Lion Deli (Aberdeed Road), 97

— Nov. 13, Kentucky Fried Chicken, 96.50

— Nov. 15, Chick-Fil-A, 95.50

—Nov. 16, Food Lion Meat Market (Scotland Crossing), 98

— Nov. 17, Carlie C’s IGA Deli, 92.50

— Nov. 17, Carolie’s C’s IGA Meat Market, 96.50

—Nov. 27, Golden Corral, 95