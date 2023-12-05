Rep. Pierce meets first challenger on day 1 of filing

RALEIGH — Candidate filing for North Carolina elections next year opened on Monday with races for governor and several statewide positions without incumbents expected on the ballot, along with contests for all U.S. House and legislative seats, altered yet again by redistricting.

Filing started at noon with the State Board of Elections in Raleigh for statewide, federal and judicial offices and at county election board offices for other positions.

Within a half-hour, more than 50 people — candidates, their staff and family members — were waiting to enter a building at the State Fairgrounds to turn in paperwork and filing fees.

Among those who filed Monday, are incumbent Rep. Garland Pierce and challenger Ralph Carter, both of who are vying for the District 48 seat on the North Carolina House of Representatives.

In a statement submitted to The Laurinburg Exchange, Pierce, a Democrat, said he has a “proven track record of working with members of both parties alike to find consensus on important issues that will move our communities forward.” In the past few months, the General Assembly even expanded Medicaid, a goal that Rep. Pierce has worked for over a decade, according to the release.

Pierce has also worked to create an environment where businesses can continue to come to North Carolina, creating jobs and increasing our quality of life.

For his job creation efforts, Pierce was named a 2023 Jobs Champion by the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce. Rep. Pierce has also served as a repeat North Carolina Budget conferee where he has helped deliver over $110 million in funding for Scotland and Hoke Counties over the last two budgets.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime serving the people of Scotland and Hoke Counties in the North Carolina House of Representatives,” Rep. Pierce said. “I am proud of the progress we have made for our families, but there is still work to be done. That is why I am excited to file for reelection: our communities need a proven leader at the table in Raleigh who can continue to deliver for everyone!”

Rep. Pierce was first elected to the General Assembly in 2005. He is the minister of Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg and a leading voice in the General Assembly.

North Carolina native and long-time community leader, Dr. Ralph Carter, a Republican, officially announced his candidacy for the North Carolina State House District 48 last week. Dr. Carter brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the political landscape of North Carolina, according to a statement submitted to The Laurinburg Exchange.

“In a time when our core values are being challenged, and our communities face rising costs, I feel called to serve the people of District 48,” Carter said. “My campaign is about restoring faith in our institutions, reviving our local economy, and protecting the freedoms that define us as North Carolinians, I am committed to being a voice for our families, our freedoms, and our future.”

A lifelong resident of North Carolina, Carter’s journey is rooted in service and leadership. He is an orthopedic surgeon, military veteran and an active community member. Married to Sandra McKnight and blessed with nine grandchildren, he stands as a “testament to the values of family, faith and hard work,” the statement reads in part.

Incumbent Sen. Danny Britt Jr., a Republican, also filed Monday for another term on the State Senate, representing District 24 which encompasses Scotland County.

Incumbent John T. Alford, a Democrat, filed Monday seeking reelection to the Scotland County Board of Commissioners representing the Laurel Hill Township.

Republican Ed O’Neal filed for the At-Large seat currently held by Commissioner Whit Gibson.

Filing Monday for Scotland County School’s Board of Education was Amy Sloop, who is seeking one of the three available Stawartsville seats.

Board of Education seats are nonpartisan.

Incumbent L. Page Pratt III filed for another four-year term as Register of Deeds

Filing ends at noon Dec. 15 for candidates seeking party nominations in the March 5 primaries. Those unopposed for a nomination skip to the November general election. Independent candidates have more time to collect signatures to get on next fall’s ballot.

The 2024 elections should result in a shakeup at the top of the executive branch. Six of the 10 incumbents on the Council of State aren’t seeking reelection to their current positions.

Term limits bar Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper from running for another four-year term, and current Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein and Republican State Treasurer Dale Folwell are among the announced candidates seeking to succeed him. That means their positions also will be open.

State Auditor Beth Wood and Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson aren’t seeking reelection as well. Wood is resigning next week, and Cooper’s choice to finish out her term, Jessica Holmes, plans to run for auditor in 2024.

“There’s some open seats on various levels of state government and in local government, so it is a big day and we’ve prepared for a big turnout,” state board Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell said.

Candidates also are filing for the state’s 14 U.S. House seats and 170 General Assembly seats.

Democrats and Republicans currently hold seven congressional seats apiece in the state. But the GOP-controlled legislature redrew in October the map so it could give Republicans at least three more seats after 2024 at the expense of incumbent Democrats, according to election data.

One of the three — first-term Rep. Jeff Jackson of Charlotte — already announced that he’s running for attorney general. The lines also could make it very hard for Democratic Reps. Kathy Manning of Greensboro and Wiley Nickel of Cary to return to Capitol Hill in 2025.

The state House and Senate districts also were redrawn several weeks ago, putting Republicans in a strong position to retain control of both chambers through the rest of the decade and potentially maintain their veto-proof majorities.

Two years ago, the state Supreme Court suspended 2022 candidate filing after three days so courts could review lawsuits claiming illegal gerrymandering. Filing resumed 2 1/2 months later, after North Carolina’s congressional district lines had been redrawn twice and General Assembly boundaries once, and the primary was delayed until May.

So far only one lawsuit has been filed challenging this fall’s redistricting, and a federal judge refused to expedite the case, which focuses on some state Senate districts. So it appears for now that the entire filing period will be completed on time, Bell said.

Candidates this year also are vying next year for one seat on the state Supreme Court, three on the Court of Appeals and hundreds of trial court judgeships and local positions.

Voters also will cast primary ballots for president March 5, but those candidates don’t file. Rather, the state board finalizes this month those names based on directions from those parties who hold primaries — the state Democratic, Republican, Libertarian and Green parties.

