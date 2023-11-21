Home News RV park opens in Marston News RV park opens in Marston November 21, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint The ribbon was cut recently for the Liz Family RV Park LLC. The park features pull-through sites, an outdoor patio, a grill, restrooms with showers, and a washer and dryer. The park is located at 15340 Palmer Road, Marston. The ribbon was cut recently for the Liz Family RV Park LLC. The park features pull-through sites, an outdoor patio, a grill, restrooms with showers, and a washer and dryer. The park is located at 15340 Palmer Road, Marston. View Comments Laurinburg moderate rain enter location 15.3 ° C 18.8 ° 13.7 ° 94 % 2.1kmh 100 % Tue 19 ° Wed 20 ° Thu 15 ° Fri 15 ° Sat 12 °