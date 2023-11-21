MERIDIAN, Miss. — Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly dedicated instructors.

At Naval Technical Training Center (NTTC) Meridian, instructors teach sailors to be combat-ready warfighters, while providing the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.

Seaman Laquan Pankey, a native of Maxton, is a student at NTTC Meridian, learning the necessary skills needed to be a logistics specialist.

“I’ll be responsible for providing customer service, operating financial accounting systems and managing inventories of repair parts and general supplies,” Pankey said.

Pankey, a 2012 graduate of South Robeson High School, joined the Navy three months ago.

“I joined the Navy to further my education, learn new skills, travel the world and have financial stability,” said Pankey.

Pankey relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Maxton to succeed in the military.

“I learned that I have to be resourceful and resilient,” said Pankey. “I also learned to have a group of people around you that cares and supports you, and to always dream big.”

NTTC Meridian, located at Naval Air Station Meridian, Mississippi, is committed to developing dedicated and motivated sailors and Marines. Following boot camp, instructors provide entry-level “A” school training to students in administration and supply ratings.

NTTC Meridian is one of the more than 1,640 subordinate learning sites that serve as part of the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) domain. NETC educates and trains those who serve, providing the tools and opportunities enabling life-long learning, professional and personal growth, and development ensuring fleet readiness and mission accomplishment.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

Serving in the Navy means Pankey is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy protects the United States and its citizens from potential threats,” said Pankey. “We keep the waterways safe and help maintain our freedom.”

Pankey has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I was the first in my family to join the Navy so graduating boot camp, learning to swim and passing all the academic portions was a big accomplishment for me,” said Pankey. “I’m very proud of my division earning the Battle Effectiveness Award which is based on our test scores, inspections and performance against all other divisions in our cycle.”

As Pankey and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means a lot to me,” said Pankey. “It’s a brave and honorable thing to do. To be able to serve and be a role model for other people.”

Pankey is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my parents and my siblings for their support in everything I’ve done every step of the way,” added Pankey. “They sent letters, gave words of encouragement and were incredibly supportive.”