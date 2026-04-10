Leaders mark progress at airport terminal

MAXTON — Officials gathered at Laurinburg-Maxton Airport on Thursday to mark a key milestone in construction of a new terminal, celebrating the placement of the project’s first overhead steel beam.

The ceremony comes about four months after ground was broken on the $5.2 million project. Driven Contractors, based in Maxton, is serving as the general contractor.

Elected officials from across the state and region spoke on the progress and what it means for the area.

U.S. Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., pointed to the airport’s role in both preserving history and driving future growth.

“This airport has a tremendous history when you think about the greatest generation that built gliders here and trained here and protected the freedoms that we’re now enjoying in the 250th year of,” Budd said.

A pilot himself, Budd said projects like the new terminal often serve as catalysts for broader economic development.

“The terminal here, the hangars and the T-hangars you’re building are not just for the pilots … It’s an economic driver for the state,” Budd said.

He added that the long-term impact extends beyond aviation.

“This will increase your tax base. It’ll bring businesses here, and that is a virtuous cycle that won’t just help airports and local businesses, it’ll help schools, it’ll help law enforcement, and it’s just great for the whole county,” Budd said.

State Sen. Tom McInnis, R-Richmond, spoke on the project’s regional significance and the effort behind it.

“This is a red-letter day for southeastern North Carolina,” McInnis said.

He pointed to early skepticism about the project and the work required to bring it to fruition.

“A lot of folks said that’s a big lift, that’s a heavy lift, that’s a high hurdle. Well, you never get over the high hurdles and the heavy lifts until you go to work, and that’s what everybody did,” McInnis said. “Everybody put their hand on the steering wheel and their shoulder to the blade.”

McInnis said the airport’s existing infrastructure positions it for future growth.

“This will be the catalyst of so many great things to come in the future,” McInnis said.

“We have something here at this airport that only a handful of airports have in the world. We have every bit of infrastructure that is required for modern manufacturing in America and in the world within a half mile from this county,” McInnis said.

State Rep. Garland Pierce, D-Scotland/Hoke, emphasized the role of collaboration in moving the project forward.

“One thing about Scotland County, they will insist that we all work together for the community … Each day we look at this facility, it also serves as a reminder of what collaboration is all about, working together to make a difference, and I know that this world will be a better place the more we work together for the good of this country and our state,” Pierce said.

He said the project represents long-term opportunity for the region.

“This facility will bring opportunities to the Sandhills. Brick by brick, we will enjoy what is in the future for us,” Pierce said.

U.S. Rep. Mark Harris, R-N.C., whose district includes Scotland County, framed the project as a sign of continued regional momentum.

“Achievements like this just don’t happen. They take leadership, persistence, and a deep commitment to serving a community, and airports are more than just runways and buildings, they really are a gateway to opportunity,” Harris said.

He said the new terminal will strengthen both economic and personal connections in the area.

“What we’re here to do, to celebrate today, is connecting families, supporting local businesses and opening the door for economic growth,” Harris said.

Plans for the 8,200-square-foot terminal have been in development for roughly six years, with construction beginning in December.

According to airport officials at the time, the project reflects a partnership across all levels of government. Funding includes $1 million from the Federal Aviation Administration through bipartisan infrastructure dollars, $1.125 million from the N.C. Department of Transportation Division of Aviation, $1.2 million in other federal funding, with the remaining balance covered locally through the airport authority.

The two-story terminal is expected to feature expansive glass, a vaulted lobby ceiling and entrances from both the roadway and the airfield. An interior overlook will provide clear views of the runway, taxiway and arriving aircraft.

The space is designed to be open to the public, offering residents an opportunity to watch flights and interact with pilots.

Plans also include a mural in the lobby honoring the site’s history as a former Army air base during World War II, recognizing the Golden Knights who train there and highlighting the airport’s newer aircraft.

The new terminal is expected to include a conference room approximately 30% larger than the current one.

The existing terminal is slated to be repurposed to provide additional office space for several on-site businesses.

Within the next year, the airport is expected to begin additional improvements, including construction of 18 new T-hangars, two corporate hangars and new perimeter fencing. Plans for a runway extension and widening to accommodate larger aircraft are also moving forward.