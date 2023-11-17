LAURINBURG — Christmas will be the main event at the Christmas on Main set to run from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and take over Downtown Laurinburg.

City officials told The Laurinburg Exchange Friday that everything was all set and “ready to go” on their side of the planning of one of Laurinburg’s largest events geared toward ushering in the holiday season.

Held annually, the event brings more than six dozen vendors together, all offering a variety of crafts, food and holiday gift items and more; set in the extravagantly decorated downtown, that showcases twinkling lights, a series of Christmas trees, garland hanging from light poles and dozens of penguins.

“Every year there are a couple of new additions to our decorations,” said Walker McKoy, Laurinburg’s Community Development director.

During the event ‘Tis the Season will open up its ice skating rink. Other activities include free carriage rides and face painting all while dancers and singing groups perform throughout the day.

One of the main purposes of Christmas on Main is to not only bring some holiday cheer but to also highlight the small businesses that make up downtown Laurinburg. Multiple new and improved businesses have been added to the fold this year and have decorated their windows for the occasion.

“We want people to come down and visit all the downtown stores and all of the downtown businesses open in the side streets,” McKoy said.

“Just come to have a good time and be there for the tree lighting,” he added.

Tomeka Sinclair is the editor of The Laurinburg Exchange. She can be reached at [email protected].