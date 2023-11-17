LAURINBURG — Nurses who “consistently demonstrate excellence as outstanding role models through their clinical expertise and extraordinary compassionate care at Scotland Health” are nominated by patients and families, physicians, and colleagues for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

Scotland Health honors a DAISY Award recipient quarterly. This quarter’s DAISY Award honoree is Jessica Sides, BSN, RN, WCC. Sides is a nurse at Scotland Cancer Treatment Center. She was recently honored by hospital executives and her coworkers for her work ethic and compassion and for going well out of her way to help her patients.

She is described as being an “amazing nurse and a huge patient advocate. She digs deep into her patient’s diagnoses and plans of care and has made a huge difference in the outcomes of many. She does not take all results and information at face value. For example, she noticed a patient’s pathology results did not add up to the proposed diagnosis, so she kept digging and pushing the provider for extra testing on the patient’s biopsy.

“This resulted in the patient truly having a totally different diagnosis and a completely different treatment plan. Without this continued push, I do not know if this would have been identified otherwise. She is very smart and has a wide range of abilities, therefore making her the perfect candidate for the Daisy Award. She is a nurse that has truly made a difference in so many people’s lives. She is consistent, has an amazing work ethic, and is always willing to go the extra mile, for her patient’s and co-workers. She strives to enforce best practices among clinical care while teaching and coaching her peers all at the same time. A true example of an extraordinary nurse.”

At a presentation in front of her colleagues, sides received a bouquet of daisies, a goodie bag, honeybuns to share with her department and a certificate commending her for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.”

The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.” He was also given a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe of Zimbabwe, Africa.

Anyone can nominate an SHCS Extraordinary Nurse. Nomination forms are located throughout Scotland Memorial Hospital and can also be found online at scotlandhealth.org/daisy. For more information about The DAISY Foundation program at Scotland Health, contact Donna Thompson at 910-291-7530.