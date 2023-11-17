LAURINBURG — Scotland County’s Jimmy Davenport has been convicted of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 murder of his brother.

The ruling occurred during the Nov. 4 criminal session of the Scotland County Superior Court. The Honorable Taylor Browne presided over the trial and ultimately sentenced the defendant to a mandatory life sentence in the Department of Adult Corrections, without the possibility of parole.

The State was represented by Chief Assistant District Attorney Jamie Adams and Assistant District Attorney Matthew Victory. During the trial, the State presented evidence that the defendant shot his brother, Frankie Davenport on December 10, 2020.

According to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the Sheriff’s Office responded to Lee’s Mill Road on Dec. 10 at 1:17 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival deputies and medical personnel found 51-year-old Frankie Davenport was found deceased in the living room of the residence.

“The home is that of a family member of Davenport,” a press release stated. “Scotland County Sheriff’s Office detectives did process the home and area as a death investigation.”

The firearm used in the shooting— a .32-caliber, black revolver handgun — was recovered at another location by Sheriff’s Office detectives.

Warrants were taken out for Jimmy Davenport and he was later located at a hospital in South Carolina where he was receiving medical treatment. It was undisclosed as to why he was in the hospital.

Upon being released from the care of the hospital Davenport was detained in South Carolina before he waived extradition and was transported to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and taken before the magistrate.

In response to the verdict, District Attorney Reece Saunders said, “I would like to extend a special thanks to the men and women who served on this jury. This verdict sends a clear message that our community is fed up with gun violence and that it will not be tolerated.”