LAURINBURG — Every year, Scotland Regional Hospice holds a candlelight memorial service to honor the lives of those who have passed away in the previous year. This annual event brings together family members, friends, and the wider community to remember and celebrate the lives of their loved ones.

The service has been a staple of Scotland Regional Hospice’s National Hospice Month celebration for over three decades. The nondenominational service is held as a time for reflection, healing and support.

This year’s ceremony featured music from pianist Mandy Hunt and singing from Pennie Thomas, hospice social worker and Kim Denison, a longtime hospice friend and supporter. Scotland Regional Hospice volunteer chaplain Rev. Jeanne Baucom led the responsive Call to Remembrance and Rev. Tim Hodge of Northview Harvest Ministries provided the opening invocation and helmed the live streaming duties for those watching online. Scotland Regional Hospice chaplain Garry McMillan moderated the evening service and this year’s guest speaker was Dr. Allison Farrah, pastor of First Baptist Church in Hamlet.

Once Dr. Farrah finished her words of encouragement, she turned the service back over to the hospice staff to begin the candle-lighting process. The first candle to be lit each year is the unity candle. The flame from the unity candle is then used to light all other candles. This year, the unity candle was lit by the family of Rev. Kenneth Blease of Northview Harvest Ministries who passed away in April of this year.

After the room was illuminated by the glowing light of over 350 candles, McMillan concluded the service with a blessing to the families.

In memory of Martha Hayes McDaniel, her sons Ray McDaniel, Dale McDaniel and Tommy McDaniel provided the evening refreshments in the fellowship hall for all guests and staff to enjoy. The gathering offered attending families the opportunity to be reunited with CNAs, nurses, social workers, and other hospice staff and volunteers who provided care to their loved ones.

Before the service began, volunteer coordinator Bunny Hasty announced that Scotland Regional Hospice’s bereavement team consisting of Evelyn Allen, Valerie Singletary, Laurie Hilburn and Gloria Jones, had received the North Carolina Governor’s Award for Volunteer Services for their commitment to representing hospice in caring for families after the death of a loved one. Each of the four volunteers were presented with a copy of the award, a rose and a gift.

“We were so happy to see that so many families were able to join us this year,” shared Williams. “Dr. Farrah, our musicians, Northview Harvest Ministries, the McDaniel Family, our staff and of course our many wonderful volunteers all came together to create a beautiful service. We can’t thank everyone enough for their wonderful commitment to our organization, our patients and families, and our community.”

Scotland Regional Hospice was established in 1985 and has been providing high-quality end-of-life care and support to patients and their families for 38 years. The hospice’s dedicated team of healthcare professionals, social workers and volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that patients receive the physical, emotional, and spiritual care they need during this challenging time.

“In addition to offering end-of-life care, Scotland Regional Hospice also serves as a hub of comfort and solace for families and friends who have lost a loved one,” explained Tanya Williams, SRH director of family services. “The annual candlelight memorial service is just one of the many ways in which hospice demonstrates its commitment to honoring those who have passed away by continuing to love and support those left behind.”

Anyone who was unable to attend the service can still watch it online on the organization’s website at www.scotlandhospice.org. For more information on hospice care, bereavement services, and other services provided by Scotland Regional Hospice, please call (910) 276-7176 or visit www.scotlandhospice.org.

Deon Cranford II is the hospice director of Public Relations for the Scotland Health Care System. Cranford can be reached at [email protected].