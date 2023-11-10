LAURINBURG —Northview Harvest Ministries will once again play host to Scotland Regional Hospice’s annual Candlelight Memorial Service on Thursday.

Each year, hundreds of guests file into the church for the opportunity to celebrate and remember the lives of loved ones, friends, and acquaintances who have passed away during the last year.

“Our services is a service of remembrance and healing, but it’s also about celebrating the lives of so many people that we loved,” said Tanya Williams, director of family services for Scotland Regional Hospice. “Our staff and volunteers cherish the opportunity to reunite with families and this service is a reminder that we are still with you, love you and here for you.”

This year’s ceremony will feature music from pianist Mandy Hunt and singing from hospice social worker Pennie Thomas and longtime hospice supporter and friend Kim Denison. Scotland Regional Hospice chaplain Garry McMillan will moderate the evening service and volunteer chaplain Jeanne Baucom will lead the call to remembrance. Providing this year’s message will be guest speaker Pastor Allison Farrah of Hamlet First Presbyterian Church.

Lighting of the candles will take place following Farrah’s message. The names of Scotland Regional Hospice’s patients will be read and their families will have the opportunity to light a candle in their memory. After each name is read, there will be an opportunity for anyone from the community to light a candle in memory of a loved one.

Once the room is illuminated by the beautiful glowing light of more than 400 candles, McMillan will conclude the service with a blessing to the families.

In loving memory of Martha McDaniel, Brady’s Flowers, Interiors and Catering will close out the evening by welcoming everyone into the fellowship hall where guests will be treated to a variety of snacks and hors d’oeuvres. This gathering provides families the opportunity to be reunited with CNAs, nurses, social workers, and other hospice staff and volunteers who provided care to their loved ones.

Northview Harvest Ministries is located at 17760 Log Cabin Road in Laurinburg (just off of Hwy. 401 between Laurinburg and Wagram). The service will begin at 7 p.m. with special music beginning at 6:30 p.m. With nearly 350 people attending annually, the sanctuary fills up fast. Families — especially large groups — are strongly encouraged to arrive early for seats if they plan to sit together.

“We want to thank Pastor Tim Hodge and everyone at Northview Harvest Ministries for continuing to host this event each year,” Williams said. “There is a lot that goes one behind the scenes and their church members are always very accommodating. We also want to thank everyone involved in this year’s ceremony and all of our volunteers who work hard to make sure all of our guest feel welcome.”

For those unable to attend, the service will stream live on Scotland Regional Hospice’s Facebook page and website scotlandhospice.org. For more information on the Candlelight Memorial Service, please call 910-276-7176.

Deon Crawford III is the Hospice director of Public Relations for the Scotland Health Care System. Crawford can be reached at [email protected].