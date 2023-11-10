3 new mayors elected in Scotland, 1 retains seat

LAURINBURG — Unofficial results show that three new mayors are expected to take office in towns across Scotland and one incumbent mayor was reelected to another term following the municipal election held this week.

Results on election night are unofficial. Canvass is the official process of determining the votes have been counted and tabulated correctly, resulting in the authentication of the official election results.

For close elections, the canvass period is especially important. During this time, election officials count absentee ballots that came in before the deadline and research provisional ballots to determine whether they should be counted.

In every county, the canvass meeting when the results are certified is 10 days after Election Day.

Laurinburg

James “Jim” Willis was reelected mayor of Laurinburg after securing 51% of the vote following Tuesday’s municipal election.

Willis obtained more votes than Loretta McNeil, who was also seeking the mayoral seat. Willis secured 839 votes to McNeil’s 774.

“I knew this was going to be close … It was a close election but from now on going forward, I’m working for every single citizen of Laurinburg,” Willis on the verge of tears said Tuesday night.

Willis said he couldn’t take credit for all of the success Laurinburg has seen in the past few years.

“We got so much good stuff happening in Laurinburg,” Willis said. “I can’t take credit for all of it but I can take credit for this, before me, the last administration was chaos. It was terrible. There was no communication between the council members. There was zero communication to the city manager. From day one, I worked hard on that. I worked hard on my relationship between every single one of these council members”

In his speech, Willis said he was “hurt” that a fellow council member publically supported his opponent.

He appeared to be speaking of Barbara Chenei Rogers who wrote on Facebook, “I’m excited to see a long time mentor and exemplar woman veteran and friend running for mayor of our city. She has lived a lifetime of service and sacrifice for others and is more than deserving of your vote!”

“Obviously I’ve got more work to do in that area,” Willis said.

Willis will serve another four-year term as mayor.

Incumbents Mary Jo Adams, District 2, and Rosemary Rainer, District 1, were also reelected after facing no opposition. Adams still secured 763 votes while Rainer received 607 votes.

Wagram

Barbara McRae Pierce will become the new mayor of Wagram after securing the majority of the vote and edging out opponent Chad Bailey.

In a landslide victory, Pierce secured 89 votes while Bailey earned 16 votes. Pierce currently serves as a commissioner on the Wagram Board of Commissioners.

Robert McLaughlin, who lost his bid for reelection on the Wagram Board of Commissioners, is currently serving as mayor. Following the death of the elected mayor George Purcell in February, McLaughlin was named mayor by fellow commissioners.

In Wagram, the election year when three council members are up for reelection, the two individuals that receive the most votes will be elected to a four-year term. The individual who received the third highest vote is elected to a two-year term.

Iasia Wells, who received 73 votes; and Kendrick Thomas, who secured 71 votes, will both serve a four-year term because they both received the majority of the vote. Incumbent Lorie Reynolds will serve a two-year term after securing the 53 votes, rounding out the number of available seats.

Gibson

Sitting mayor Gwen Arrigon lost her bid for election to the Gibson Board of Commissioners.

Arrigon decided to seek a commissioner seat instead of reelection as mayor, leaving candidate Archie Herring unopposed.

Herring garnered 85 voters and will become Gibson’s new mayor.

Gregory Leech secured the most votes, a total of 73, earning one of the two available seats on the board. Ronnie Hudson earned 63 votes and will take the other seat, edging out candidates Arrigon, 41 votes, and Myra Tyndall, 34 votes.

Maxton

Voters in Maxton chose Bethea McDougal Tuesday as its next mayor to take the place of Paul Davis, who did not seek reelection.

The town of Maxton is located within the boundaries of two counties so votes from each county are considered.

McDougal faced former mayor Emmett “Chip” Morton and Shelman Spencer for the mayor seat. McDougal was able to secure four votes in Scotland but it was his 203 votes from Robeson that secured his victory. Morton secured 11 votes from Scotland County and 89 from Robeson County. Shelman Spencer garnered 56 votes between both counties.

In a Facebook post, McDougal stated: “MAXTON WON TONIGHT! IM HERE FOR THE MAXTON COMMUNITY! I WANNA SEE EVERYBODY WIN IN MAXTON! EVERYBODY! The Best Education possible for our kids. Im not a Politician, im a community activist. Im just a kid from Maxton that Loves his Hometown�� I GOT WORK TO DO!”

Incumbents Paul McDowell and Toni Bethea were both able to retain their seats. McDowell secured the most votes of the night with 251 voting for him between Scotland and Robeson. Newcomer Michael Hines secured 222 votes and Bethea secured 204 votes edging out former commissioner James McDougald (174), Robert Macy (99) and Charnette Murphy (47).