Laurinburg native Luke Smithwick keeps climbing to new heights

Luke Smithwick has come a long way since his days as a member of Boy Scout Troop 420 in Laurinburg.

It was there that Smithwick developed a passion for the outdoors. And the skills he learned as a Boy Scout helped Smithwick build a foundation for a mountain-climbing career that has included some of the world’s tallest peaks.

“We backpacked in the Uwharries, camped a lot and really learned a lot of skills under the leadership of Scoutmaster David Harling,” Smithwick said.

The outdoorsman spent the first 18 years of his life in Laurinburg, but he’s usually far from home these days. Smithwick, 39, travels the world on climbing and skiing expeditions, and he’s spent lots of time practicing his craft in the Himalayas. Even when he’s not on a trip, Smithwick is making sure he is prepared for his next feat — both physically and logistically.

“My home base now is Victor, Idaho, at the base of the Tetons,” Smithwick said. “When I’m not on expedition I sleep a ton, and do computer work (for Himalaya Alpine Guides, the expedition guide service he owns) to prepare for the next trip, and train. It’s usually a few days to a couple of weeks between trips.

“Climbing at altitude is taxing on the human body,” he added. “You have to allow yourself to recover. That’s the nature of the work.”

Preparation is key, and Smithwick knows to expect the unexpected. During what he calls the most challenging expedition of his career, climbing a 20,000-foot peak called Bhagirathi Two in the Himalayas, Smithwick and his crew were blanketed with eight feet of snow in 60 hours.

Smithwick’s resume of climbs and skiing descents ranges from numerous peaks in the Himalayas to the north ridge of Mount Everest. When it comes to planning his trips, Smithwick prefers taking the path less traveled.

“My expeditions are focused mostly on unclimbed peaks, which means no one has submitted them before. A lot of my time and energy goes into figuring out how we will climb the peak,” he said. “There is no guidebook, there is no reference point. Often times it takes me a while even to figure out how we will get to the mountain. It’s a process (and) I love the process.”

And then there’s his 20-hours-a-week training schedule. His workouts include a lot of uphill running and high-volume gym sessions.

It’s a refined process that he developed over his 31 years of climbing and 29 years of skiing. In that time he’s learned that extra precautions are necessary in all aspects of his expeditions.

“I assume nothing with anyone anymore. I also vocalize everything to the point of redundancy,” Smithwick said. “It’s important that everything is communicated clearly in order to keep yourself and others safe in the highest mountains on Earth. I confirm and reconfirm that someone has heard what I have said, and also what they are saying to me.

“… Where I’m climbing, there is no 911,” he added. “I am the emergency plan. We keep it tight.”

Smithwick is currently preparing to ski 8,163 meters in September from the summit of Mount Manaslu, the eighth-highest peak on Earth.

As challenging as it gets, Smithwick loves what he does. He’s loved it ever since he started leading expedition groups in college at Colorado University. And it all started with his childhood in Laurinburg, a place he still has fond memories of.

“Laurinburg for me was a lot of biking around the dirt roads of John’s Station where I grew up,” Smithwick said. “I was always out in the woods, or throwing sticks at the creek, or out with the scouts, or playing soccer at the St. Andrews fields.

“I love Laurinburg but my interests grew into wanting to be closer to more snow,” he concluded. “Snow certainly isn’t for everyone, but I love it.”

Sparked by his Laurinburg days in Boy Scouts,Smithwick has always set his sights ever higher

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

