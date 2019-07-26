Scotia Village donates to police department

LAURINBURG — Every summer, the Spiritual and Outreach Committee of Scotia Village does a project to give back to the community, and this year it was for area children.

More than 100 stuffed animals were donated by residents and staff over the summer for the “Bear Necessities” project. The stuffed animals were donated to the the Laurinburg Police Department to give to children who have been victims on crimes, abuse, displacement or other traumatic experiences.

“It’s a great way to break the barrier in a sense, especially with small children who have experienced something traumatic like a fire,” said Capt. Chris Young. “They can be used to help calms them in times of trauma that no child should ever have to go through.”

The stuffed animals were given to Young, Lt. Chris Strickland and Officer Amanda Reagan on July 18 by Resident Services Assistant Myra Bartell along with residents Jacque Doubles, Joyce Howell, Ronald Bohannon and John Butson.

”If the community has a need, just ask an old person,” Doubles said. “If they can’t answer the need themselves, they will tell you how!”

Young said that the stuffed animals have since been passed out to officers throughout the department to have on hand in case of a traumatic event.

“We’re very grateful for the support given to us by the residents at Scotia Village,” Young said. “We’re thankful they contacted us to donate the stuffed animals so we would be able to use them to comfort children in the community.”

Katelin Gandee can be reached at 910-5063023 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_pd2.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_pd.jpg