Sales Tax Weekend approaching … in SC

LAURINBURG — Many North Carolina shoppers are expected to cross state lines next weekend to shop for back-to-school supplies when the 2019 Sales Tax Holiday weekend is held in South Carolina.

Clothes, computers and school supplies are among dozens of items that can be purchased free of sales tax during the state’s annual event from Aug. 2-4.

But merchants in Scotland County hope shoppers will still consider shopping locally.

Local shop owner Terry Gallman, who will open Terry’s Boutique on Aug. 6, thought back to when North Carolina still had the holiday.

“Hi-Lites used to have a sidewalk sale the first week of August, but it did not make much of a difference in sales for Hi-Lites,” said Gallman.

Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Chamber Director Chris English added that, though he knows people want the deals in South Carolina, he hopes they also shop in Laurinburg for the back to school season.

“People are gonna go there it being tax-free to save those dollars,” said English. “I understand why, it’s pretty major. We still want people to shop here and support local businesses because it keeps us thriving. for every dollar spent, 73 cents stays in the county.”

For North Carolina, the tax-free holiday was stopped after 2013 as part of a tax overhaul approved by N.C. lawmakers — as well as a November tax holiday for Energy Star appliances — as part of a broader overhaul that also reduced corporate and personal income taxes.

The holiday started in 2002 for North Carolina and allowed shoppers to save between 6.75 and 7.5%, depending on their local sales tax rates. Families dashed to stores during the holiday to purchase school-related items such as clothing, classroom supplies, computers and sports equipment.

According to The Charlotte Observer, lawmakers and opponents of the tax holiday pointed out that it was costing the state millions of dollars — the Department of Revenue estimated that the state lost $13.6 million in tax revenue in 2012 due to the sales tax holiday.

“I think what downtown is doing is great,” said Gallman. “The sidewalk sale (Summer Sidewalk Sale-bration coming Aug. 8 -10) is them making the effort to bring people in town.”

But for those who want the tax break, South Carolina will still beckon.

The S.C. Department of Revenue released the following statement:

“During the Tax-Free Weekend, shoppers can purchase a variety of back-to-school essentials without paying the state’s 6 percent sales tax and any applicable local taxes. Tax-free items range from school supplies, computers, and printers to clothing, accessories, shoes… certain bed and bath items.”

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

