SCOTLAND SMORGASBOARD

Tell us about your history?

The Oxendine Produce stand has resided on Hwy. 74 in Laurel Hill for more than 40 years. Manager Bryan Wilson says the stand is a family friendly shop.

“Roosevelt Oxendine and his wife Mamie opened and ran the stand 30 years before I came,” said Wilson. “We have just added onto the building a bit at a time.”

Wilson added that, after Roosevelt got sick, he took over and he still thinks of the Oxendines as family.

“Some ask me if I’ll change the name, but the name will stay the same — they started it,” said Wilson.

What are your specialties?

The stand serves up local fruits and vegetables that are available for each season. Available for sell this summer are tomatoes, onions, potatoes, baking potatoes, peaches, apples, blueberries, watermelon, cantaloupes, sweet corn, raw and boiled peanuts, dried beans and peas.

Also available is hoop cheese, honey, fruit preserves, country ham, side meat, and fatback.

Most popular things?

“Our peaches right now because they are in season,” said Wilson. “The tomatoes and boiled peanuts always sell.”

What attracts customers to your stand?

Wilson says the family atmosphere keeps customers coming back.

“I’ve known the Oxendines for years and its like family here,” said Wilson. “It’s an old school fruit stand and that’s why they (customers) keep coming back.”

To be featured in an upcoming food article, Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_OxenbD.jpg