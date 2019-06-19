Snakes Alive! entertains more than 200

LAURINBURG — Local day-care facilitiess and parents found a slippery, scaly way to slide some education into the children’s summer — with snakes.

Scotland County Memorial Library kicked off its series of summer programs with the annual Snakes Alive! presentation by Ron Cromer, a specialist in herpetology.

“Over 11 years, this is one of the more popular shows,” said Leon Gyles, director of the library. “This is the first of the six major reading programs.”

The library was jam-packed in the morning with more than 200 children, day-care teachers and parents as Cromer started his science program. Another group came in the afternoon.

Cromer used an educational PowerPoint and hands-on experience to keep the crowd engaged, learning about venomous and non-venous snakes.

“Why is this so fun?” said Cromer. “Because it is a discovery for many people. Snakes are citizens of the earth just like every other breathing human and animal. Each animal has its place in the ecosystem.”

He pointed out the differences between finding a snake in one’s yard and then one out in its natural habitat. He also taught the children how the colors and patterns of a snake can tell if it is a venomous or non-venomous snake.

“If you see a snake out in nature, stay a few feet back and let it live,” said Cromer.

Cromer brought over 26 different species of non-venomous snakes and lizards for the children to touch and hold. Library assistants and parents were also involved — holding each snake first and assisting the children with the reptiles.

“It’s good for the children to be around nature and know the good and bad about the snakes,” said Lisa Douglas, a pre-K assistant teacher. “We try to keep them learning in the summer and it gives them something to look forward to when playing.”

Children laughed as Cromer held their attention with his large iguana, Mable. An employee of the library noticed a higher number of attendees for the showing.

“It’s more kids this year,” said Rachel Phillips, cataloger for the library. “It’s always pretty crowded, but it’s more than I expected this year and that is good because it shows growth.”

To learn about future summer events at the library call 910-276-0563.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

