Local artists to host pop-up market

LAURINBURG — Two local artists are hosting a “pop-up event” Saturday in hopes of gaining more traction from other artists.

Jennifer McRae of McRae Designs and Myra Stone of Myra Stone Photography are hosting the first Pop-up Mini Market on Saturday at their studio on Roper Street.

Along with the two artists, the Curb Side Pickin’s will also be at the event, which will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We have the same hours as the downtown businesses so people can shop downtown as well,” McRae said. “We’re hoping that it will get some traction so we can have another in July and August with other artists to have a little market showcasing all the talent in Scotland County.”

She added that there are events for art vendors to sell their works at Spring Fest and the John Blue Festival, but there’s not much in the summer months in the area, so she’s hoping they’ll be able to offer that opportunity.

Stone’s mini-sessions require no appointment and will have a Fourth of July theme with kids, families and pets all welcome. While McRae will be selling her earrings, artwork and be doing demonstrations of acrylic pouring along with sign-ups for the classes.

“I’ve had a lot of people asking when the studio is open so they could come to buy earrings,” McRae said. “And since the studio is only open during workshops or sessions we thought it would be an opportunity to start a mini-market… I have a few new collections that will be available this weekend too — fire colors, Eastern Carolina University colors, and hot pink ones — along with the beachy ones.”

McRae added that the mini-market will be much like an open house type of feel with everything besides Curb Side Pickin’s going on inside the studio.

The studio is located at 114 Roper St. and the studio will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Curb Side Pickin’s will open at 11 a.m.

