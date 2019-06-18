Board of Elections to offer seminar on voter IDs

Parker Parker

LAURINBURG — In July, the Scotland County Board of Elections will hold an educational seminar about voter photo identification requirements in 2020.

The SCBOE stated in a press release: “Back in the November 2018 election, voters approved an amendment to require voters to present photo identification before voting. Therefore, starting in 2020, voters will be required to show a photo ID before they can vote.”

This will include all methods of voting – in person and absentee by mail voting.

“The Scotland County Board of Elections will be holding an educational seminar on this topic to inform everyone of this requirement, how to obtain a free ID and other voting information,” said Dell Parker, elections director. ” The seminars are free and open to everyone.”

If anyone should have questions and or concerns, contact the Board of Elections office at 910-277-2595.

The Scotland County Board of Elections will hold the seminars at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at the Emergency Operation Center located at 1403 West Blvd., Laurinburg.

