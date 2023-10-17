SPENCER — The N.C. Transportation Museum is bringing family fun to Halloween on Oct. 21, Oct. 28 and Oct. 29.

The museum will host the Halloween Train event which will include Halloween-themed train rides, hayrides, games, temporary tattoos, music, candy stops, a costume contest for kids, a discovery map and more.

The event happens Saturday and Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with train rides at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. There will be a costume contest at 11:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. both days. The final day is October 29 from noon to 5 p.m. with train rides at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. and a costume contest at 2:45 p.m.

Guest are asked to come dressed in their best family-friendly Halloween costume.

Combination ticket prices range from $14-$18 and are free for members or children 2 and under. Ticket prices for event admission without a train ride range from $7-$9 and are free for members or children 2 and under. Prices listed do not include taxes or fees. Tickets can be purchased at the N.C. Transportation Museum’s website at https://www.nctransportationmuseum.org/halloween-train/. For more information about the event, go to https://www.nctransportationmuseum.org/halloween-train/ or call the N.C. Transportation Museum at 704-636-2889.