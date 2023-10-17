RALEIGH — The 4-H Tech Changemakers project, developed in conjunction with NC A&T State University, the National 4-H Council, and supported by major contributions from Microsoft, Verizon, Tractor Supply, and Land O’Lakes, emerged as a direct response to the economic challenges wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Faced with the urgent need for remote work skills, digital resume refinement, enhanced online security awareness and more, the Scotland County 4-Hers eagerly stepped up to address these critical demands. In a display of dedication and adaptability, they spearheaded a series of workshops designed to equip adults with the necessary technological proficiency, effectively bridging the gap in the swiftly transforming job market during the pandemic.

Angela D. Galloway, the Extension Agent of 4-H Youth Development, emphasized the significance of this collaborative endeavor, stressing the role played by such public-private partnerships and educational institutions in empowering youth for success and fostering community resilience. The commitment of Scotland County’s local 4-H program was highlighted as a testament to the invaluable impact of these initiatives in nurturing the region’s future leaders.

In the inaugural phase led by the 2021-2022 pilot team, consisting of Tisha Brown, Jordan Lugo-Acosta, Joshua Bostic, Davviney Johnson, Najib Yunusah and Salim Yunusah, a range of workshops were conducted via Zoom, covering crucial topics such as resume building, Microsoft Office applications, and internet safety, thereby laying the foundation for future iterations of the program. Building on this groundwork, Kiya Stephens assumed leadership in the subsequent 2022-2023 phase, focusing on cellphone usage, email etiquette, keyboarding and computer fundamentals and online security, effectively tailoring the program to the evolving needs of the community.

The current 2023-2024 cohort of the Scotland County 4-H Tech Changemakers team, comprising Nickera Emanuel, Gage Garrison, and Davviney Johnson, remains dedicated to further honing their skills and knowledge to serve the community. Through their efforts, they are extending a series of free public classes aimed at fostering technological proficiency among Scotland County’s adults.

Emanuel will lead workshops on leveraging social media for marketing and promoting businesses and projects, while Johnson will provide insights on crafting career-oriented resumes to help individuals achieve their professional aspirations. Garrison’s focus will center on utilizing advanced technology such as GPS, drones, mapping tools and invasive species identification, catering to the needs of those in the realm of lawn care, agriculture and property management.

A significant milestone was achieved on Oct. 3, was when Galloway and Garrison embarked on an enriching 4-H AgTech training program organized by the University of Georgia. Held at the esteemed John Hope FFA Camp in Fort Valley, Georgia, the program delved into an array of critical topics, equipping participants with essential skills and knowledge necessary to propel Scotland County’s agricultural sector into the future. The training encompassed comprehensive guidance on utilizing GPS for precise navigation and management, drone piloting for enhanced crop monitoring, soil sampling and mapping for informed decision-making and identification techniques for effective pesticide and weed management.

The benefits of Garrison’s participation in the 4-H Ag Tech training extend far beyond personal growth, offering Scotland County a remarkable opportunity to leverage cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices for agricultural development. With improved efficiency, optimized crop yields, and sustainable pest management, the county is poised to embrace modern farming practices and inspire future generations to pursue careers in agriculture, thus nurturing the local agricultural community.

Galloway expressed her gratitude to Misty Blue-Terry, former NC A&T 4-H STEM specialist, for extending the invitation to the Scotland County 4-H program to join the NC 4-H Tech Changemakers program, acknowledging its far-reaching positive impact on the teens, adults and the overall community of Scotland County.

For further information or to schedule workshops and demonstrations, reach out to Angela D. Galloway at 910-277-2422 or via email at [email protected]. Visit Scotland County’s 4-H YouTube channel, or like and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok for additional information.