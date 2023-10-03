SEPTEMBER FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed five inspections of area restaurant locations during the month of September.

Following are the results of those inspections, including the date of inspection, site, location and final grade. Specific violations are not listed but can be found on the Scotland County Health Department website.

— Sept. 11, Hardee’s, 96.50

— Sept. 14, General McArthur, 92.50

— Sept. 20: Captain Larry’s Seafood & Steaks, 93.50

— Sept. 21: Cook Out, 94.50

— Sept. 25: Firehouse Subs, 95