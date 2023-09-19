LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Police Patrol Lt. Chris Jackson’s wish for the fourth annual Back the Blue Ride was for it to be bigger and better than the previous year.

To say that goal was accomplished may just be an understatement.

“This year brought in a little over $17,000 with around 180 riders that included bike riders, Jeeps, Laurinburg Fire Department, and Jackson Diesel Wreckers along with others … I cried after counting the amount of money that was raised,” said Jackson, the organizer and originator of the event.

Beginning in 2020, the ride raised $700 and has had a steady increase with every passing year.

“Last year was a great event,” Jackson said. “It was an amazing thing to see. As we rode through the streets, there were people standing on the sides of the roads holding signs and waving their flags showing their support for law enforcement.”

“But this year superseded and surpassed what I ever imagined,” he continued. “I cannot believe that it has blown up this year this much. And to make it even better, Crossroads Grill is still donating a portion of sales throughout the month of September with the purchase of all burgers.”

The Back the Blue event started in 2020, at a time when the “blue line” needed that extra push of confidence following backlash towards law enforcement throughout America, Jackson said.

Judy Jackson, Chris Jackson’s wife said, “I just knew we had to do something to let them know we had their backs, and what better way than to call on our biker brothers and sisters knowing that they would have our backs and support us with everything that they had.”

The Jacksons have worked tirelessly to make sure the event was a success for the last four years. This year’s event was held at Crossroads Grill in Laurinburg and at Hide-A-Way Tavern in Rockingham. Businesses and personal donations poured in to raise money for the auction that brought money into the fundraiser as well as personal donations and challenges between friends. Local businesses have contributed portions of sales as well.

One person that Chris Jackson always looks forward to seeing in the ride is his mother, Diane Holloway Jackson. He said his mother has always been his “number one supporter” foing back to his days in Basic Law Enforcement Training to becoming a police officer and following into the footsteps of his father, Lieutenant Plez Jackson, a 25-year Scotland County Sheriff’s Office veteran.

”This year mom wasn’t in her normal spot, and I got a little upset until I got a little further down the road and there she was smiling and waving the blue flag and blowing us kisses,” chris Jackson said.

Chris Jackson extended a “thank you” to both establishments for the use of their facilities. He also sent “thanks” to all the law enforcement in both Scotland and Richmond Counties, including the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Laurinburg Police Department, and the Laurinburg Fire Department for helping with the escorts for safe traffic travels and making the ride safe for all involved.

Money raised wil go toward the Shop with a Cop program.

“All I know is there will be a lot of happy children come Christmas,” Jackson said.

Donations are still being accepted. Anyone who would like to contribute to the cause, may contact Jackson at [email protected]