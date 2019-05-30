Celebrating 100 years

LAURINBURG — Scotia Village played host recently to a milestone when Adell Cottingham Page, a resident of the facility, celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends.

With about 75 in attendance, Page was surprised by a presentation from former State Sen. Bill Purcell, who gave her a letter and proclamation from Gov. Roy Cooper commemorating her 100 years with birthday wishes.

The festivities also included a trio of large cakes in the shape of 100, as well as cupcakes.

The event was held in the MMEC room at Scotia Village on May 18.

Pictured in photo 1 is Senator Bill Purcell presenting a special birthday letter and proclamation from NC Governor Roy Cooper

Pictured in photo 2 are Adell Page with children Mark Page, Pam Hill and George Page.

Page honored by family, friends