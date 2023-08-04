LAURINBURG — The Partners In Ministry Afterschool Stem Program, SYSTEM, received the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center 2022-2023 Program of Excellent Peer Recognition Award.

The award was granted on July 15 at the 21st Century Foundation conference in Greensboro. To receive the award, Partners in Ministry (PIM) submitted a three-minute video showing the program’s activities that advanced their students’ interest in academics, STEM, and career readiness.

PIM is located in East Laurinburg and serves students in grades 3-8. Applications for interested families are currently being accepted. Slots are limited, so parents are encouraged to pick up applications at the center or online soon.

To learn more about PIM, visit their website at pim-nc.org or call the local center at 910-277-3355.