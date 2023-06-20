LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Police are investigating several separate shootings into homes and vehicles from the weekend.

According to a report from the Laurinburg Police Department, police responded to Turnpike Road on Saturday after the owner reported her residence had been shot into.

According to the victim, someone had fired multiple shots into the residence after they had an altercation with the victim.

No one was inside the residence at the time and no one was injured. There is a person of interest in this case.

Another report from Saturday came from Morgan Circle where the residence had been shot at multiple times by an unknown person. Two adults were inside the home at the time but no one was injured.

On Sunday, officers responded to Rosemary Lane after an unknown person discharged multiple rounds into three different homes in the area. Only one home was occupied at the time and no one was injured. There is no suspect in this case.

Also on Sunday, a resident of Melton Street reported their 2001 GMC Yukon had been damaged by gunfire and a resident of Marcellus Street reported that there was damage to a window from what appeared to have been gunfire. Neither the vehicle nor the residence was occupied at the time.

Just after midnight on Monday a resident of Mills Street reported that she had heard shots being fired during the night. She had found her vehicle with damage to the windshield, dash, and window. There are not any suspects.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211. Those with information can also contact Scotland Crimestoppers to remain anonymous. One can make a tip by using the Crimestoppers website www.scotlandcountycs.com.